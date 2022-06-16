(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul faced off against two challengers Thursday in the second and final televised debate before the June 28 Democratic primary, defending her record on guns and touting her accomplishments during her nearly 10 months in office so far.

Hochul, who is seeking a full four-year term, held her ground against New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and US Representative Tom Suozzi of Long Island.

“In everything we do, we’re just getting started,” Hochul said at one point during the debate, a theme the governor returned to over and over, emphasizing how few months she’s held the office.

Hochul, 63, was elevated to the position in August when former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid an array of sexual harassment allegations. She’s New York’s first female governor and would be the first woman elected to the office if she wins the primary and prevails in November.

The sharpest attacks on Hochul in Thursday’s debate came from Suozzi, who criticized the governor for accepting the NRA’s endorsement in 2012 when she was running for an upstate Congressional seat, and characterized her decade-long evolution on gun control as political calculation. “The only thing that has evolved is the governor’s political ambitions,” Suozzi said.

Read more: NYC’s Adams Backs Governor Hochul in Primary, Cites Partnership

Hochul struck a much more optimistic tone on congestion pricing in Thursday’s debate, saying “I support congestion pricing 100%” and revealing she’d had a meeting with federal officials about speeding up the timeline to implement the pricing plan, which would toll car drivers entering Manhattan’s central business district.

That was a marked difference from the tone she struck in the first debate a week earlier, when she said congestion pricing “is not going to happen in the next year under any circumstances, but now is not the right time.”

Very few new policy proposals were introduced, but some minor differences on hot-button cultural issues emerged among the three contenders.

All three candidates struggled to answer when questioned whether schools should be mandated to teach elementary-age children about sex and sexual orientation. Williams said he supported such a curriculum, “but we just have to teach children at the level that they can understand.” Hochul said “everything has to be age appropriate and parents involved,” while Suozzi said that such subjects shouldn’t be taught to students younger than fifth-grade, and parents should be involved in the curriculum.

Read more: Hochul Seeks to Raise Age to Buy AR-15 in N.Y. to 21 From 18

Both Hochul and Suozzi also said they wouldn’t use New York state taxpayer funds to pay travel and lodging costs for women traveling to New York from out of state to seek abortions, should the Supreme Court strike down Roe v. Wade, while Williams said he would spend state funds for such a purpose.

Neither Williams nor Hochul said they would accept an endorsement from Cuomo, in contrast to Suozzi who said he’d be happy to accept the former governor backing. “While he has a lot of baggage, he’s accomplished a great deal in the state of New York,” Suozzi said.

Both Williams and Suozzi face long odds despite what’s expected to be low turnout. Hochul has more than $18.6 million in her campaign war chest to spend on ads and get-out-the-vote efforts in the campaign’s final days, compared with Suozzi, who reported $2.73 million in campaign funds this month, and Williams, who had just $130,580. And Hochul has sewn up major endorsements from the biggest labor unions in the state, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who threw his support behind the governor this week.

A Siena poll released Thursday showed Hochul is far and away the best known among the candidates. Among Democrats, 65% of registered New York voters have a favorable opinion of Hochul, compared with 19% who don’t. Only 16% of Democratic voters polled said they didn’t know enough about her to have an opinion.

The poll found 40% of Democrats statewide have a favorable opinion of Williams, compared with 12% who view him unfavorably, while 48% don’t know enough about him to have an opinion. Democrats were split in their opinion of Suozzi, with 23% viewing him favorably and 22% unfavorably. A majority of Democratic voters polled, 54%, said they didn’t know enough about him to form an opinion.

The debate was hosted by NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and the Albany Times Union newspaper.

