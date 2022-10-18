NY Governor Hochul Leads Zeldin by Only Four Points in New Poll

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s lead narrowed to just 4 percentage points over Republican Lee Zeldin in a new Quinnipiac University poll out Tuesday, putting the Long Island congressman within the margin of error in a race where crime has become a dominant issue.

“Across the board, crime ranks high on the list of pressing issues. Zeldin making crime a major part of his campaign could be where he’s making inroads in this race,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

It’s the first time Quinnipiac has polled in the race this year, and the 4-point margin is the closest any independent pollster has found so far. Two other independent polls this month, conducted by Siena College and Marist College, showed Hochul leading by 11 points and 10 points, respectively. Hochul leads the FiveThirtyEight average of polls by 9.6 percentage points.

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Zeldin, who has been ramping up spending on ads attacking Hochul on crime.

“We’ve consistently been gaining massive ground on Hochul as New Yorkers witness first hand her abysmal record on the issues more important to them -- crime, the economy, corruption and more,” Zeldin said in a statement. “The polls have continued to show that our message is resonating.”

But the Hochul campaign said the Quinnipiac poll undercounted likely Democratic voters.

“With just three weeks until Election Day, the governor isn’t taking anything for granted and will continue to contrast her strong record of results with Lee Zeldin’s MAGA agenda,” said Hochul spokesperson Jerrel Harvey. “Governor Hochul continues to receive support from 50% of New Yorkers and we are confident in our ability to turn out voters in every community.”

The state is predominately Democratic, but Zeldin leads among independent voters, 57% to 37%, Quinnipiac found. Overall, Hochul leads 50% to 46%. The Quinnipiac poll of 1,617 likely voters was conducted Oct. 12th to Oct. 16th and has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

