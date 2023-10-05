(Bloomberg) -- New York Mets General Manager Billy Eppler has quit after a disappointing season, exiting just days after the team hired David Stearns as its first president of baseball operations.

“We accepted Billy’s resignation today as he decided it is in everyone’s best interest to fully hand over the leadership of baseball operations to David Stearns,” Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets, said in a statement Thursday.

Cohen reportedly fired manager Buck Showalter on Sunday, clearing the way for Stearns to pick the next skipper. Cohen, who is also the founder of Point72 Asset Management, bought a majority stake in the Mets in 2020 after being an investor for several years.

“I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down,” Eppler said in the statement. “I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization.”

