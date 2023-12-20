(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved a $19.3 billion operating budget for 2024 but fare evasion and a potentially slower-than-anticipated ridership recovery could imperil the nation’s largest transit provider.

The MTA anticipates balanced spending plans through 2027 after Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers earlier this year boosted a payroll mobility tax to help fill the gap left by the end of federal aid.

“So much has been done outside the MTA to balance our books,” Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said Wednesday during the agency’s monthly board meeting before members voted to authorize the 2024 budget.

While the MTA has avoided cutting payroll and reducing service, its operating budgets rely on increasing ridership, and for those riders to pay when using the system. The MTA cut by $100 million its farebox revenue forecast for 2024 with paid ridership on buses and subways falling short of projections. About 55% of bus ridership is paid, below the MTA’s 70% goal, according to its data.

The MTA anticipates a 10% increase in paid systemwide ridership by 2026. But even if the MTA gets halfway to that target, it still risks losing $235 million a year, according to its data. Officials are budgeting for ridership throughout the system to reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels by 2027.

The city is also working to limit fare evasion. New York City’s Police Department has stiffened enforcement, with a 50% boost in summonses issued for skipping the fare, Lieber said. More MTA workers guard exit doors to prevent riders from accessing the subway system through those openings. The transit agency is also updating entryway infrastructure to prohibit jumping over turnstiles.

“We need more riders and we need lower fare evasion to achieve that,” Kevin Willens, the MTA’s chief financial officer, told board members during a finance committee meeting on Nov. 29.

