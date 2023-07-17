(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s mass-transit system, the largest in the US, is now projecting five straight years of balanced budgets because of additional tax revenue, operating savings and farebox increases.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees the city’s subways, buses and commuter-rail lines, is benefiting from $5.1 billion of additional payroll tax revenue and farebox and toll increases that will bring in $1.2 billion through 2027, according to the transit agency.

The projected balanced budgets come even as the MTA plans to boost service on eight different subway lines and implement five fare-free bus routes, one for each borough.

“This is a huge success story,” Kevin Willens, MTA’s chief financial officer, said Monday during a meeting of the agency’s finance committee. “Today’s plan shows MTA’s transition from an uncertain financial future to a balanced plan for many years to come.”

The MTA’s finances are a reversal from the pandemic, when officials in 2020 warned the agency was in a “fiscal tsunami,” losing $200 million a week in farebox and toll revenue as subway ridership plummeted by a staggering 90%.

Billions in federal coronavirus aid helped cover the drastic ridership drop. As those funds dry up, the additional payroll tax receipts, farebox and toll revenue and $500 million of annual operating savings starting in 2025 will help balance spending plans, Willens said.

The MTA also needs systemwide ridership to increase to 80% of pre-pandemic usage by 2027 from about 70% now to help boost farebox collections, Willens said.

The transit provider will need to focus on operating savings and manging its $48 billion of outstanding debt to balance budgets through 2027, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement Monday.

“The delivery of safe, reliable and frequent service will be critical for achieving that goal,” DiNapoli said about the MTA’s target of systemwide ridership reaching 80% of pre-pandemic usage.

While the MTA anticipates balanced spending plans through 2027, the Citizens Budget Commission, a watchdog group that focuses on state and city budgets, estimates shortfalls may emerge next year. Those gaps will be manageable, but may grow to $918 million in 2029, according to a CBC report released Monday.

After receiving help from federal and state governments, the MTA still faces ridership risks and costly fare evasion, Neal Zuckerman, an MTA board member and chair of its finance committee, said during Monday’s meeting.

“We’ve gotten the tools, we’ve been given the largesse to solve the problem, but it’s not guaranteed,” Zuckerman said.

NY MTA Budget Gap to Grow to $918 Million by 2029, CBC Says (1)

MTA’s spending plans through 2027 incorporates $1.15 billion of higher labor costs and a decrease of $1.1 billion from mortgage recording taxes and other real estate levies. The agency anticipates receiving $500 million a year in future casino license revenue, starting in 2026.

