(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration said orders by four states led by Democratic governors requiring nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients may have caused the disease to spread, resulting in the deaths of thousands of elderly residents.

The Justice Department said that New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan mandated that people be accepted by the elder-care facilities “often without adequate testing.” In a statement on Wednesday, the department said it’s seeking data which will be used to determine if investigations should commence.

“Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” said Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”

But in its statement, the agency only cited a March order from New York that barred denying admission to a nursing home based on having the virus.

With the president lagging in the polls ahead of the November election, the Trump administration has increasingly sought to shift blame away from the White House over the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed about 180,000 Americans since the start of the year.

The department said it is reviewing whether to open investigations under the federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which protects the civil rights of persons in state-run nursing homes. Under examination is whether state orders requiring admission of those testing positive led to deaths of residents.

