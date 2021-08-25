(Bloomberg) -- Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Bill Flynn said Wednesday that construction on the proposed Gateway rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey will substantially increase in 2022.

The Federal Railroad Administration has released the record of decision and the environmental approval is complete, Flynn said during an appearance on Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power” with David Westin.

“Amtrak’s made investments in encasement and infrastructure on the New York side of the tunnel, adjacent to where Penn Station is,” Flynn said. “So we will be moving out on the tunnel in ‘22, ‘23. It is a long-line project, but you’ll see substantially more work beginning in that time frame.”

The long-sought $11 billion project, which had languished amid feuding between former President Donald Trump and Democratic governors in the states, was approved by the administration of President Joe Biden earlier this year.

The tunnel will carry Amtrak and New Jersey Transit commuter trains under the Hudson River. Amtrak says it will allow for twice as many trains to run under the river, including those that are part of its Northeast Corridor service that connects Boston, New York and Washington.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.