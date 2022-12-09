(Bloomberg) -- The Metropolitan Opera in New York experienced a cyberattack that disrupted its website, box office and call center, according to a statement, which added that performances would continue as scheduled.

The Met Opera said the attack “impacted our network systems.” A spokesman said Friday that email and payroll systems were also affected. “We are working as quickly as possible to get this difficult situation resolved,” the opera house said on a makeshift website Friday.

A spokesman said that tickets are temporarily available through the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, although exchanges or refunds aren’t possible at the moment. He said the attack took place early Tuesday.

The cyberattack was reported earlier by the New York Times.

