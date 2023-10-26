(Bloomberg) -- The renovation of a 130-year-old rail bridge that links New York City to its northern suburbs and Connecticut finally kicked off on Thursday, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency that operates the city’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines, began the first phase of the $590 million project upgrading the Park Avenue Viaduct that will reduce noise and vibration levels. The bulk of the cost, $500.9 million, is federally funded. The viaduct serves 98% of Metro-North Railroad trains, which travel into and out of Grand Central Terminal.

“Carrying hundreds of thousands of passengers every day, the Park Avenue Viaduct is a critical piece of our transportation infrastructure,” Hochul said in a statement Thursday. “This replacement is essential to providing faster and safer service to our Metro-North customers, while minimizing impact to the local community.”

Read more: Grand Central Overhaul and Flood Guards: MTA’s 20-Year Wishlist

The first phase will replace tracks, power, communications and signal systems from East 115th to East 123rd streets with work continuing through 2026. Nearly half of the viaduct was first built in 1893.

“It is imperative that we modernize our transportation infrastructure to be more resilient and to provide safe service for many years to come,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in a statement.

The Park Avenue Viaduct is one of many projects the MTA highlighted earlier this month in its 20-year needs assessment as the nation’s largest transit provider seeks to upgrade its aging system and protect it from extreme weather events. Other initiatives include renovating the Park Avenue Tunnel, which serves Grand Central Terminal and rehabilitating the train station’s 110-year-old underground train shed.

