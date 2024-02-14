(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is suspending new construction contracts as lawsuits seeking to halt a congestion pricing plan threatens the agency’s ability to raise new revenue to pay for needed infrastructure upgrades.

“Due to this ongoing uncertainty, while litigation is pending, we will not be issuing any new construction contract solicitations, with limited exceptions for emergency work, small business mentoring contracts, and small projects with dedicated federal funding. We will only initiate procurements we expect to be able to award,” Jamie Torres-Springer, head of the MTA’s construction and development, wrote in a letter dated Wednesday to contracting and consulting industry partners and obtained by Bloomberg News.

The MTA aims to start charging motorists driving into Manhattan’s central business district, which runs from 60th to the bottom of the island, as soon as mid-June. The congestion pricing plan is expected to bring in $1 billion a year that the MTA will bond against to finance $15 billion for capital projects, including signal modernizations, accessibility upgrades and extending the Second Avenue subway to 125th Street.

While congestion pricing’s litigation risk has already forced the MTA to postpone a signal renovation project along the A and C subway lines in Brooklyn, Wednesday’s letter expands the agency’s limitations on what capital projects it can commit to. More than half of the remaining funding for the MTA’s 2020—2024 capital plan depends on the revenue generated from congestion pricing.

The MTA is the nation’s largest mass-transit provider.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the United Federation of Teachers, Staten Island President Vito Fossella and a group of district residents have all filed lawsuits to prevent or delay the new toll. Those in opposition say the toll penalizes drivers who already pay tolls on bridges and tunnels to get into Manhattan.

