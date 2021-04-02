(Bloomberg) --

Small and medium-scale performing arts and entertainment venues can now open in New York State subject to capacity limits, according to a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Venues may reopen with as much as 33% capacity, with as many as 100 attendees indoors or 200 outdoors. If all attendees present proof of a recent negative Covid-19 diagnostic test or proof of complete immunization that increases to 150 indoors and 500 outdoors. Face coverings will still be required.

The rules cover venues with an indoor capacity of less than 1,500 or outdoor capacity of less than 2,500 people.

