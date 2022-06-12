(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of progressive activists rallied in New York City on Sunday to protest an event at Chelsea Piers entertainment center featuring Ron DeSantis, as speculation grows that the Florida governor is gearing up for a presidential run.

Protesters chanted “Shame” and “Boycott Chelsea Piers” as they brandished signs outside the Jewish Leadership Conference, an annual event produced by the conservative nonprofit Tikvah Fund. DeSantis is scheduled to round off the day’s speakers -- topics range from “The Future of Israeli Democracy” to “How to Fight Back Against Wokeness” -- with a discussion of “The Florida Model and Why It’s Good for Religious Americans.”

DeSantis has inspired widespread ire from Democrats since he signed legislation this year that prohibits education about gender identity and sexual orientation in some Florida grades. Critics have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The 43-year-old Republican’s appearance in the middle of Pride month in Chelsea, a Manhattan neighborhood known for its rich LGBTQ history, has added to the tension. And to some, the fact that he’s traveled to New York in the middle of his own re-election campaign in Florida suggests he’s trying to gain traction for a potential 2024 tilt at the White House.

“DeSantis is clearly trying to raise money here in New York City for that speculative presidential bid,” New York State Senator Brad Hoylman told Bloomberg News at the protest. “He’s stirring up a hateful set of the Republican party, who want to see LGBTQ people erased from textbooks, schools, if not daily public life entirely.”

Jewish Renaissance

DeSantis’ conservative stances play well among Republicans in his home state, where he’s leading in the polls for his November re-election bid.

“There’s a Jewish Renaissance taking place in Florida, and we wanted to hear from DeSantis on what his vision for religious minorities is elsewhere in the country, and that’s why we invited him,” said Jonathan Silver, the co-chair of the Jewish Leadership Conference.

Silver declined to comment specifically on criticisms lodged against the Florida governor from activists and legislators on his anti-LGBTQ policies, but said his politics were a component of the diverse range of panelists invited to speak.

Chelsea Piers said last week “our accepting a booking in no way implies that we endorse the respective organization or its speakers.”

Activists and legislators at Sunday’s protest, calling the prospect of a DeSantis presidency “chilling,” say he’s weaponized culture-war issues against the country’s most vulnerable groups, while galvanizing right-wing voters for political gain.

“DeSantis really does pose a threat to democracy,” said activist Jamie Bauer, who helped organize the protest with several local LGBTQ rights and Jewish groups. “It would be very dangerous for the country for him to get to higher office.”

