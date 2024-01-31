(Bloomberg) -- New York City-area airports recorded their busiest year of all time in 2023 with about 144.2 million passengers, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Wednesday.

LaGuardia Airport saw a new high of 32.4 million passengers, a 4% jump from its 2019 record, while at John F. Kennedy International Airport there were about 62.5 million passengers. Newark Liberty International Airport recorded its most significant jump at 49.1 million passengers in 2023.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the region’s airports, is undertaking about $30 billion worth of airport redevelopment initiatives.

“Demand for air travel has not only returned but has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. We are delighted to provide new world-class facilities to this record-breaking number of travelers,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a statement.

Across the US, the passenger-traffic rebound has accelerated airport construction and renovation plans.

The Newark Liberty overhaul will include a full replacement of the AirTrain system. Newark last year opened its $2.7 billion Terminal A and in 2022 LaGuardia opened its $4 billion revamped Delta Terminal C. JFK, the city’s busiest airport, is in the midst of a $19 billion upgrade.

