(Bloomberg) -- The New York City Board of Elections said it included test results in Tuesday’s mayoral vote count.

  • The board said in a statement posted on Twitter that 135,000 additional records were included in election night results.
  • BOE determined that ballot images used for testing were not cleared from its election management system.
  • Board staff have removed the test ballot images and will retabulate the ranked choice voting results.
