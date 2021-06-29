Jun 29, 2021
NYC Board of Elections Says Test Results Included in Mayoral Vote Count
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The New York City Board of Elections said it included test results in Tuesday’s mayoral vote count.
- The board said in a statement posted on Twitter that 135,000 additional records were included in election night results.
- BOE determined that ballot images used for testing were not cleared from its election management system.
- Board staff have removed the test ballot images and will retabulate the ranked choice voting results.
- Earlier, NYC BOE Aware of ‘Discrepancy’ in the Unofficial Vote Report
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.