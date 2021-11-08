(Bloomberg) -- New York City is extending additional paid sick leave to city workers and contractors so they can get their children vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a briefing Monday.

He said workers would get four extra hours per child for each shot their children receive.

“You shouldn’t have to choose between your paycheck and the health of your family,” the mayor said.

There’s also proposed legislation in the city council to extend the additional four hours of sick leave to private sector workers, said Peter Hatch, the commissioner of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. If the law is passed, workers would be able to apply the sick leave retroactively to Nov. 2, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for the vaccine for children ages five to 11.

The city began offering children shots at city-run sites last week and at schools this week. Almost 17,000 young children have been vaccinated, de Blasio said.

