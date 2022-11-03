(Bloomberg) -- New York City Department of Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, who is involved in a criminal investigation into illegal gambling, resigned on Thursday, according to a statement from the mayor’s press office.

Ulrich told the Adams administration that he wanted to “avoid ‘unnecessary distraction for the Adams administration,’” Press Secretary Fabien Levy said. “We have no further knowledge of any investigation.”

Ulrich’s departure follows a New York Times report that the official had been questioned and his phone was seized as part of an investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The conduct of interest occurred before Ulrich joined the Adams administration and he hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing, according to the Times.

Kazimir Vilenchik, who currently serves as the department’s first deputy commissioner, will be acting commissioner, Levy said.

