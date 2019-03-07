(Bloomberg) -- More than 100 business leaders called upon New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature to extend mayoral control of New York City’s schools, warning that if they fail to do it the system could backslide into chaos experienced years ago under a decentralized board of education.

The Partnership for New York City, a civic group that includes the chief executives of some of the city’s largest employers, said in a letter to the governor and legislative leaders that the school system has improved its student test scores and graduation rates since the state granted the mayor control of the largest U.S. school system in 2002.

Those calling for “a multi-year extension” include David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs & Co., Arthur Steinmetz, chairman and CEO of OppenheimerFunds Inc., Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla and BlackRock Inc. Chairman Laurence Fink. Improvements would not have been possible without the mayor having authority over labor contracts, management and budget, they said.

The policy is up for renewal after the state extended it for two years in 2017. Mayor Bill de Blasio staged a City Hall rally Thursday seeking permanent control. Cuomo supports a three-year extension in his proposed budget scheduled for a legislative vote next month.

