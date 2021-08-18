(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was sued by a group of small business owners who oppose mandates that all customers and employees show proof of vaccination against Covid-19, saying the rule will severely impact their livelihoods.

The suit was filed Tuesday in state court in Staten Island by businesses including Pasticceria Rocco, DeLuca’s Italian Restaurant and Staten Island Judo Jujitsu. They’re seeking a court order blocking the requirement, which went into effect Monday.

Earlier this month, De Blasio said the city will require proof of vaccination for workers and customers at indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. Enforcement of the mandate will start Sept. 13, he said.

The case is Independent Restaurant Owners et al v. Bill de Blasio, 85155/2021, Supreme Court of New York, County of Richmond

