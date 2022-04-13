(Bloomberg) -- A 21-year-old man from Syria says he helped with the apprehension of Frank James, the man New York City law enforcement officials arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station.Zack Tahhan was working security for a shop near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in Manhattan’s East Village when he saw a figure walk by on the cameras who matched the photos of James, then a suspect. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him,” Tahhan said, surrounded by a drove of reporters who flocked to the scene after reports of James surfaced. “He was walking down the street, I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy!’ We catch him, thank God.”

Tahhan said he ran out into the street after James and warned passersby to keep their distance, then flagged down a nearby car with law enforcement officials who arrested James.

During a police briefing on Wednesday, officials didn’t mention Tahhan’s involvement. It’s not clear whether he’ll receive any of the $50,000 reward offered for tips.

James, 62, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and will face federal terrorism charges. Police apprehended him in response to a tip that he was seen at a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village. Officers responded, but when they did not see him in the restaurant they drove around until they found him on the corner and took him into custody “with no incident,” police said.

The arrest drew the attention of other locals, including Oluwaseun Sanyaolu, the manager of East Village Wines and Spirits, who saw the gathering of police and began taking video of the arrest.

“I came on the subway today I was kind of tensed up there was a lot of tension on the subway, Sanyaolu said. “I was praying that they got him, and now they got him. Thanks to the cops and thanks to New York. Just happy they got him.”

