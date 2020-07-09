(Bloomberg) -- New York’s nearly deserted streets during the lockdown yielded a bonanza of speed-camera fines as drivers disregarded the city’s 25 mile-per-hour limit, according to an analysis by AAA Northeast.

The city’s 614 speed cams recorded an average of 33 violations a day between March 16 and May 22, a 43% increase over the period from Jan. 1 to March 13, according to Robert Sinclair Jr., the organization’s spokesman. Manhattan experienced the largest jump, a 149% increase.

A camera on lower Manhattan’s West Street near Leroy Street snared the most speeders -- an average of 381 a day, compared with 52 pre-pandemic. The penalty for a speed camera violation is $50, much less than a police officer’s citation, which can run as high as $600 depending on speed and location. Violators don’t incur points.

