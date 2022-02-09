(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams used his first budget hearing in the state legislature on Wednesday to advance his push for changes to the state’s criminal justice system, asking lawmakers to change the state’s bail laws and its guidelines for charging children with gun crimes.

The mayor spent the early parts of his report to the New York State Legislature pushing for changes to the state’s laws that would allow judges to detain individuals without bail pre-trial at their discretion, allow for children to be charged in criminal court for gun arrests and reverse parts of a law that requires prosecutors to turn over all relevant information during trials.

“We cannot function as a city unless New Yorkers are safe – and feel safe – on our streets, our transit system, our workplaces, and our homes,” Adams said during the mayor’s first “Tin Cup day,” a yearly ritual where localities plead their case in Albany before the Legislature.

Adams also used his speech to request more funding for mental health care and child care. He asked the state to expand the state’s childcare eligibility and provide more funding for foster care. He also asked the state to boost the city’s borrowing power and to assume control of setting the city’s speed limits, which the state currently governs.

Adams’s testimony represented a departure in tone from years past, when former Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s strained relationship often spilled into public view. Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have maintained a friendly relationship, appearing together at events often, and vowing to work closely together.

New York’s financial picture is less dire than it was at this point last year, when the city faced significant budget cuts and fears hotel and office tax revenue would plummet.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.