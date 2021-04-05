(Bloomberg) -- New York City schools are looking to expand in-class attendance by changing a rule that closed buildings for at least 10 days where two Covid-19 infections were reported, and by permitting students to sit closer together.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the new considerations may encourage more parents to choose in-class learning over remote instruction, so he extended an opt-in period to Friday from Wednesday.

“We’ve looked at the data, we’ve looked at the facts and decided it’s time for a change,” de Blasio said Monday at a press briefing.

De Blasio said new policies will lead to more classrooms and schools being open and a more stable schedule. The majority of New York City students are learning from home.

The new policies on distancing were recently recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which said that in many cases, schools were safe enough to reduce the space between students to three feet from six.

The city has 1,481 schools open and a Covid positivity rate of less than 1%, city officials said. At least 65,000 of the more than 130,000 school employees have been vaccinated, de Blasio said.

