(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of protesters took to New York City streets on Sunday to call for an end to the use of fossil fuels ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly, and they urged President Joe Biden to do more to fight climate change.

The demonstrations drew figures including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actor Susan Sarandon, according to footage posted by organizers on social media. Signs carried by protesters included messages such as “Youth vs. fossil fuels, Biden pick a side,” according to photos posted on social media platform X.

“President Biden, we have one request: end fossil fuels,” said Emma Buretta, an activist with climate youth group Fridays for Future.

Organizers of the March to End Fossil Fuels estimated that 75,000 people attended. Sunday’s protests also coincide with Climate Week NYC, an event run in partnership with the UN General Assembly to speed up action to tackle the climate crisis and drive the green energy transition.

