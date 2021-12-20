(Bloomberg) -- New York City officials defended a move to shut down Covid-19 testing sites right before the omicron surge because of a lack of demand, pledging to ramp up testing again over the coming week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city had seen demand drop at some sites and moved to a focus on mobile testing vans, but the spread of the omicron variant caught the city by surprise. That, coupled with a surge in people seeking tests ahead of the holidays, have led to hours-long lines across the city.

“We did not expect omicron to move quite this quickly,” de Blasio said during a Monday briefing. “That’s on us to quickly rebound, make the adjustments and get the personnel where they need to be.”

Still, the mayor and his health advisers had spent weeks warning residents of a winter surge of cases, especially as New Yorkers traveled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in November. The testing capacity, however, didn’t appear to reflect those warnings as New Yorkers waited in long lines to get tested and a number of days to receive results.

Demand for testing across the city has ballooned since falling to a low in July, when roughly 23,000 molecular tests, such as PCR, and 8,000 rapid antigen tests were given a day. On Dec. 17, there were nearly 70,000 molecular and 25,000 antigen tests given, an increase of more than 200%.

Meanwhile, test results returned within one day fell to 54.8% on Dec. 11, down from 76% in July, according to the latest data available from the city.

Mitchell Katz, who runs the city’s public hospitals, said the city has doubled testing in the last three weeks. Now, the city plans to add 23 city-run mobile and brick-and-mortar sites this week to the 89 test sites currently open. They will also be sending out a group of reserve staffers to address shortages at certain sites, where a number of testing staffers called out sick.

“So yes. I’m sorry that demand was so enormous over the last few days. We did not anticipate so much news about omicron, we did not anticipate that the supply chain would run out of the home tests,” Katz said, noting the staffing shortages that he said are being addressed.

Katz also said the city’s public hospitals are taking action in anticipation of staffing shortages due to employees who get Covid. He said the public hospitals will move outpatient visits virtual, so the hospitals can redeploy nurses and staff assistants to handle testing and Covid hospitalizations that could accompany the spike in cases.

