(Bloomberg) -- The planned opening of a New Jersey mega-mall caused aggravation for some New York City commuters who had their usual bus boarding gates switched without notice.

American Dream, the 2.9-million-square-foot mall and entertainment complex, which is about eight miles (13 kilometers) west of Manhattan, is basing part of its mass-transit plan on buses arriving from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey station in Manhattan. The new complex, whose construction came in fits and starts over 17 years, plans to open an amusement park and ice-skating rink today, and the shopping portion next year.

This morning, about two dozen riders were redirected from their usual boarding areas, leaving many fuming about a lack of notice. In all, nine routes starting at the bus station have new permanent gates starting today, according to a notice posted by New Jersey Transit.

