(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit Corp. said weekday ridership continues to edge up as commuters slowly make their way back to offices in New York City, pushing use from about 50% of pre-pandemic levels to 55% in recent weeks.

The bus and commuter-train operator said that interstate bus ridership for those heading into New York City is nearing 65% of pre-covid levels, while light rail ridership is up to 70%. Weekend bus ridership is around 80% of the levels seen before the Covid-19 shutdowns.

The figures show the slow if steady rebound from the deep drop in ridership during the height of the pandemic, now that more workers are heading back to their offices.

The transit system is among those that have received aid from Washington since that financial hit. It plans to finance improvements with the $550 million it is set to receive over the next five years under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

