(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s new comptroller is throwing his clout into efforts to close a loophole that lets corporate executives make well-timed trades with little risk of being accused of insider trading.

Brad Lander, who oversees pension funds holding about $275 billion, is urging the Securities and Exchange Commission to enact a proposed cooling-off period for executives who adopt stock-sale plans, making them wait four months before trades can commence. The Democrat, who took office this year, is also asking Abbott Laboratories shareholders to change its policies after Bloomberg highlighted certain trades made by a former executive in an article in June.

The target of Lander’s effort is an arcane system devised by the SEC decades ago for allowing corporate insiders to make trades without raising suspicions. Using so-called 10b5-1 plans, executives can schedule transactions to happen in the future, once their knowledge of a company’s current health has gone stale. But recent academic research shows some executives set up transactions that take place within days or a few weeks.

“It’s a serious loophole that essentially allows insider trading,” said Lander, whose office had been pushing for change before his election. “I was shocked to learn executives could do this.”

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said last year that current policies had “led to real cracks in our insider trading regime.” In December, the agency proposed changes.

Lander sent the SEC his letter last month to encourage their adoption. And at an annual meeting on Friday, Abbott shareholders will vote on a proposal from his office to enact a cooling-off period of 120 days. A pair of influential investor advisers -- Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis -- have recommended shareholders vote in favor of the measure, which would go further than the SEC’s proposal by also requiring executives to promptly disclose any changes to sale plans.

The company is pushing back. “Abbott should not have rule 10b5-1 plan-related obligations that go beyond the pending SEC rules and which would impose obligations not required of other publicly traded companies,” said Scott Stoffel, an Abbott spokesperson.

Stock-trading plans have become common across corporate America. They were meant to be set up months in advance, but they can be modified days before a corporate announcement. Under current rules, insiders aren’t required to disclose that they’ve set up plans or to detail when sales will occur.

Lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, pressed the agency in a letter early last year to review its rules after academic research found executives had a tendency to sell shares just as companies were announcing good news that could support a stock’s price.

The SEC proposal would require companies to disclose the existence of plans in quarterly reports. The agency is reviewing comments on the proposal and will make changes before holding another vote to finalize the regulations in the coming months.

