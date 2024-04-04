(Bloomberg) -- Legal challenges to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s congestion pricing plan threaten to undo the agency’s success at reining in its borrowing costs.

The MTA, a state-run agency that operates New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rails, anticipates charging motorists as soon as mid-June to drive into Manhattan’s traffic-clogged central business district. The new toll is expected to bring in $1 billion a year, revenue that the MTA will borrow against to raise $15 billion for subway signal upgrades, new electric buses and a Second Avenue subway extension into Harlem.

But neighboring New Jersey has sued to postpone or stop the MTA from implementing the toll. Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, the United Federation of Teachers and groups of residents in the district also have launched legal objections.

Delaying the plan puts at risk the agency’s ability to modernize an aging system and return weekday subway ridership to pre-pandemic numbers, from about 70% of 2019 levels currently. Investor optimism about the toll money, bolstered by state legislation to boost the payroll tax on some businesses to help the MTA balance its budget, already has cut the yield premium the agency pays to borrow by more than 70 basis points in the past year.

“It’s definitely headed in the right direction,” said Daniel Solender, head of municipals at Lord Abbett & Co. “The financial situation is better.”

Should the lawsuits succeed, the MTA likely will need alternative funding from the state, as it has in the past. Lawyers for New Jersey urged a federal judge in court Wednesday to require a more extensive review of the environmental impact of congestion pricing, saying the plan will create more traffic and pollution in the Garden State.

Additional analysis would postpone the start of congestion pricing. The judge anticipates ruling before the MTA’s mid-June start of the toll, designed to have drivers pay once a day to enter the area running from 60th Street to the bottom of the island. Cars using E-ZPass will pay $15 during peak hours.

New Jersey’s attorney, Randy Mastro, argued on Wednesday that the MTA’s environmental review was a “slap-dash, back-of-the-envelope” effort. MTA’s lawyers asserted that New Jersey’s case is “about money” and not the environment and is just an attempt to delay the initiative.

Anything more than a temporary delay may cause investors to demand more yield compared to top-rated tax-exempt bonds, said Matt Fabian, a partner at Municipal Market Analytics.

The yield on an index of 10-year MTA bonds was nearly 3.1% Wednesday, 47 basis points more than top-rated municipal debt maturing in 10 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That yield spread is down from 120 basis points a year ago.

‘Too Big to Fail’

“If the state doesn’t supplement the MTA’s revenue with something else, then it weakens that perspective of too big to fail,” Fabian said about the possibility of congestion pricing being postponed. “It’s less of a ward of the state.”

The revenue is needed even for repair projects to keep the MTA’s rail network safe and reliable. The transit authority has already postponed some signal modernizations that would reduce subway delays and suspended new construction contracts because of the litigation risk.

Given the MTA’s status as an essential service and the state’s history in creating new revenue sources for the chronically cash-strapped agency, officials will find a solution if congestion pricing fails to happen, Solender of Lord Abbett said.

“It would be more challenging,” Solender said. “But there’s definitely a lot of confidence that they’ll find a path forward.”

