(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is considering 22,000 layoffs of city employees to cut $1 billion of expenses after lockdown-related revenue losses.

De Blasio presented a $95 billion budget in February. That was reduced to about $89 billion in April after the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, he said the budget must be pared down to $87 billion, and the city needed to find about $1 billion more in savings. The city may have to lay off workers, de Blasio said, if the city doesn’t get fiscal aid from Washington or state authority to borrow $7 billion.

