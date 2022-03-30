NYC Covid Cases Are Rising Again, Mostly Among Those 25 to 34

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Covid-19 cases are rising again, particularly among people aged 25 to 34 years, according to city officials. The surge appears to be concentrated in Manhattan, the most vaccinated borough.

In an unusual move, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene posted a warning on Twitter on Wednesday, saying they “strongly recommend” New Yorkers mask-up indoors and get booster shots.

The warning came in contrast to the city’s Covid alert system, which identifies the Covid alert level as ‘low risk.’

The case surge comes as the BA.2 variant becomes more prominent nationwide, and weeks after Mayor Eric Adams lifted vaccine requirements to visit most public indoor locations and mask mandates in schools. Offices across the city have also called for workers to return in-person, alongside a push for normalcy by city officials. Some companies have removed their mask mandates as well.

The city says it will re-consider implementing mask and vaccine requirements if the risk changes from low to medium.

The overall seven-day average positivity rate in New York City was at 2.3%, up from around 1% at the beginning of March, according to city data. Manhattan neighborhoods heavily concentrated with office buildings saw higher rates with Tribeca at 9.6%, the Financial District at 5.9%, Midtown West at 4.6% and Midtown East at 4.5%.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

