(Bloomberg) -- New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said the Covid data suggests the city hasn’t yet hit a peak in the omicron-fueled spike of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Cases and hospitalizations are still increasing and “I expect that will continue in the near term, meaning the next days to weeks,” Chokshi said in a Covid briefing on Wednesday.

He said the steepness of the curve appears to be falling, but that could be due to the changes of holiday testing patterns, when fewer people are getting tested. He said the impact of gatherings at New Years could still fuel another uptick and encouraged New Yorkers to continue getting booster doses and to continue to wear masks and social distance.

The seven-day average of positive cases rose to nearly 35% on Jan. 2. The seven-day average of hospitalizations fell to 604 on Jan. 2 from 725 on Dec. 31.

“What we are looking for is a deceleration in the rate of growth and we’re not seeing that yet, but that’s what I’m looking for in the data to say we may be approaching the peak in the coming weeks,” Chokshi said.

