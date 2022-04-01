(Bloomberg) -- New York City delayed a plan to remove the mask mandate in city schools and day-care centers for children under age 5, saying cases of Covid-19 are rising again.

City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said at a briefing Friday that it was likely New York would move to a higher risk level. Mayor Eric Adams said March 22 that he planned to make masks optional for kids on April 4 if infections continued to remain low.

The delay occurs as a new omicron subvariant, BA.2, is continuing to gain ground throughout the U.S. Vasan has said cases will likely rise again in coming weeks because BA.2 is more transmissible than the original strain of omicron.

Lifting the mandate of young kids would eliminate all city requirements for face coverings, and it follows months of heavy criticism from parents and other community members who said it was doing harm to children. The mayor has made a return to normalcy after two years of the pandemic a priority in his first three months in office.

