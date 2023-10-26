(Bloomberg) -- New York developer Bill Rudin is naming two of his children to oversee his family’s real estate company beginning next year.

Samantha Rudin Earls, 39, and Michael Rudin, 38, will become co-chief executive officers of the firm, according to a statement Thursday. Chief Investment Officer Neil Gupta, 48, will continue in that role and take on the title of president, the company said.

Bill Rudin, the current CEO, and President Eric Rudin, 70, will continue in their roles as co-chairmen.

The newly promoted trio — all currently executive vice presidents — have been involved in more than $3 billion of investments over the past 15 years. Projects include 3 Times Square and the Greenwich Lane condo complex. The company is also working on the redevelopment of 350 Park Ave. and 40 East 52nd St., which are expected to become the site for more Manhattan offices for Ken Griffin’s Citadel.

“Eric and I know the time is right for them to take the helm,” Bill Rudin, 68, said in a statement. “This is an incredibly proud moment for our family and our company.”

With the promotions, Samantha will become the first woman CEO of Rudin and focus on the apartment business. Michael will manage the office business. Together, the pair will oversee a company that has 600 employees and a portfolio that spans 14.7 million square feet (1.37 million square meters).

“We’re lucky to have each other as brother and sister, as a team, and we’re lucky to have Neil bringing his expertise,” Samantha Rudin Earls said in an interview.

The pair will be the fourth generation of the Rudin family to lead the business, which was founded in 1925 by their great-grandfather, Samuel Rudin. Gupta will be the first non-family member to take on the role of president, where he will oversee the firm’s investment and capital strategies.

Rudin may seek to diversify its portfolio across the city, and potentially even outside of it, Gupta said.

The company’s holdings include 15 commercial buildings and 17 residential properties. While offices have come under pressure amid the rise in remote work, Gupta said the company will continue to pursue those developments. There are also at least three or four potential opportunities in Rudin’s portfolio that could be converted from office to residential, he said.

“We’re not afraid of office,” Gupta said. “We think office is here to stay, and we think it’s an important part of the New York City ecosystem.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.