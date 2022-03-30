(Bloomberg) -- A New York City task force has removed 239 out of 244 identified homeless encampments over the past two weeks, part of Mayor Eric Adams’s strategy to clean up public spaces and connect people living on the streets with housing and social services.

Agencies began clearing public spaces on March 18, giving the encampments a 24-hour notice, Adams said at a briefing Wednesday. Teams offered to connect people living in the encampments with housing options as well as medical and mental health care. Police officers had their body cameras activated during each engagement, city officials said.

Adams said more than 300 people have accepted services offered by the city since the beginning of the initiative. He declined to give an exact number of how many people were removed from the encampments, most of which were in lower Manhattan. Anyone removed is gven a voucher to pick up their items at another location, he said.

“We have a long way to go, but we are getting there,” Adams said.

On Tuesday, the administration opened the Morris Avenue Safe Haven facility in the Bronx, which offers up to 80 beds to New Yorkers seeking homes. The center will provide full-service primary care and mental-health counseling.

As part of a plan to remove homeless people from the subway system, the city expects to make 500 Safe Haven beds available, 350 of which have already opened.

“We are rebuilding trust in the city,” Adams said, referring to complaints from homeless people that the city’s congregate shelters were unsafe.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio faced criticism from moving unhoused people from hotels, where they were able to stay during part of the pandemic, then back into shelters. On Wednesday, Adams referred to prior administrations’ policy on homeless people as “dysfunctional.”

Next Step

The next step in the Adams initiative will be another round of identifying sites, followed by more encampment removals. The city also said task force members will distribute brochures throughout subway systems promoting the Safe Haven facilities.

The brochure shows pictures of a Safe Haven shelter, with phrases like “Do you need somewhere to sleep tonight?’” and “A shower, a meal or even someone to talk to?”

The task force includes the Department of Social Services, the Sanitation Department, the Parks Department and the police.

Under a 1981 legal settlement, New York City is required to provide shelter to all qualified homeless people who request it. The Coalition for the Homeless, an advocacy group, estimates that about 50,000 people were sleeping in shelters in New York City in January.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.