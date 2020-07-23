(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers seeking a Hamptons retreat during the Covid-19 lockdown were big spenders. Their purchases sent home prices in the Long Island beach towns to a 13-year high, despite the number of actual homes being sold falling 13% in the second quarter. The median price of deals surged 27% to $1.08 million -- the most since the second quarter of 2007, appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate said Thursday.

