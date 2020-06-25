New York City is on track to start the third phase of reopening on July 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, a step that includes indoor dining and personal-care services.

Basketball and tennis courts, team sports and dog runs also can reopen, de Blasio said on Thursday.

“It’s important for everyone that this city keeps moving,” de Blasio said, crediting New Yorkers with adhering to social distancing and face covering regulations. “Phase 3 will have particularly important meaning for young people.”

New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, began reopening on June 8 and entered the second phase, which includes indoor dining. on June 22.

Under state guidelines for Phase 3, indoor dining capacity is limited to 50 per cent of maximum occupancy and all tables must be at least 6 feet apart. Employees must wear face coverings at all times, and patrons must wear them except while seated.

On June 23, 1.2 per cent of New York City’s tests came back positive, similar to a 7-day rolling average of 1 per cent, according to data on the state’s website. In early April, the average was 57 per cent positivity.