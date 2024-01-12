(Bloomberg) -- A powerful storm moving across the central and eastern US is threatening to unleash flash flooding in New York City, while dumping heavy snow on the greater Chicago area and snarling travel.

Up to 2.5 inches (6.4 centimeters) of rain could fall between tonight and Saturday morning from northern New Jersey to southern New England, according to the National Weather Service. The suburbs of Chicago may get as much as 12 inches of snow, while the city itself is expected to get 3 to 6 inches, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

There were 2,469 flights cancellations in and out of the US as of 10:58 a.m. New York time, according to FlightAware, with 1,034 scrapped to and from Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports.

The New York-area rainfall “could cause some worsening of the ongoing flooding conditions or additional river rises, and certainly could bring a threat of some urban flooding as well in and around the New York City metro,” said Zack Taylor, also a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

Texas is set to get very cold, with possible snow accumulation this weekend and early next week as the Arctic air mass passes through. Monday and Tuesday look to be the chilliest days as temperatures dip well below normal for this time of year, Taylor said. The state’s grid monitor has said power demand next week will topple the January record.

More than 115,758 customers are without electricity across Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, according to PowerOutage.us. In the Midwest, 110,172 customers in Illinois and Wisconsin are without power.

