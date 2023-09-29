(Bloomberg) --

As much as three inches of rain could fall across New York City on Friday, raising the danger of flooding across parts of its five boroughs as well as on Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service. In addition, a full moon will cause tides to run higher leading to coastal flooding along the shore line. Waves could reach three to five feet, also leading to some coastal erosion.

The rain is coming from a slow moving low pressure system edging up the Mid-Atlantic coast that is drawing moisture in off the ocean, the US Weather Prediction Center said.

Flood warnings, watches and advisories stretch from Connecticut to Virginia. Conditions will start to improve in Manhattan on Saturday night.

In other weather news:

Tropics: Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the central Atlantic and is about 563 miles east of Tropical Storm Philippe as of 5 a.m. New York time, the National Hurricane Center said. Both storms have top winds of 45 miles per hour and could strengthen as they head north into the open Atlantic away from the Caribbean islands. Rina is 2023’s 18th storm and “that's the third most on record through September 28,” according to Phil Klotzbach, lead author of Colorado State University’s seasonal hurricane forecast.

Fires: Red flag fire warning are up in parts of Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, the US National Weather Service said. Currently there are 32 large fires burning across the US, with Oregon topping the list with 12, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

New Zealand: NZ’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research says a majority of its criteria for classifying an El Niño event were satisfied during September, according to an emailed report.

Europe: Households in Europe will likely delay switching on their heating as temperatures in October hover above the long-term average, putting off, at least in the short-term, concerns about gas demand.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.