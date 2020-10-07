(Bloomberg) -- The operator of the NYC Ferry system transferred assets from its Niagara Falls cruise business into a unit that existing creditors can’t reach, to borrow an additional $90 million to help it weather the pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hornblower Group, which operates ferries to tourist destinations like the Statue of Liberty and Alcatraz Island, has been burning through cash as travel has dried up amid the pandemic, docking some of its ships. To tide it over, it’s drawn down a $75 million credit line and accepted a new $45 million line of credit from Crestview Partners, its private equity backer.

Now, the company has moved assets from its Hornblower Niagara Cruises business into an unrestricted subsidiary, putting them out of reach of other lenders, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. Hornblower is getting financial advice from Guggenheim Partners.

“Hornblower Group just completed a successful round of raising capital to ensure positive liquidity through our traditionally slower seasons into the spring of 2021 and allows us to continue to grow, operate and service our guests,” a representative for Hornblower said in a statement. He declined to comment on specific deal terms.

A representative for Guggenheim declined to comment, and a representative for Crestview didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

After loan investors received word of the financing on Tuesday, Hornblower Group’s $675 million first-lien loan due 2025 was quoted around 71 cents on the dollar, down from the mid 80s earlier in the week, the people said.

