(Bloomberg) -- New York City officials will continue to press for a vaccination mandate covering all school workers, which was set to begin Monday at midnight until it was delayed by a court challenge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Already, 90% of teachers and 97% of principals have received their first Covid-19 shot, de Blasio said during a Monday briefing. Out of all Department of Education employees, 87% have their first shot, he said.

The city’s school system, the largest in the U.S., was temporarily blocked by a federal judge from enforcing a mandate forcing teachers and other staff to get vaccinated by Sept. 27. The mandate would have barred all unvaccinated school workers from entering schools, placing them on unpaid leave. The judge from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit referred the case to a three-judge panel for a hearing that is expected to take place on Wednesday.

“We expect as early as the end of this week we will be going to the full vaccine mandate,” de Blasio said. “We are very, very confident that the city, the Department of Education is going to prevail.”

Last week, the presidents of New York City’s teachers and principals unions urged de Blasio to delay the vaccination deadline, providing a preview of challenges to come for school districts and other employers around the country as they move to impose vaccine mandates on workers.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, and Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors & Administrators, said the mandate would result in employee shortages that would imperil the safety of children. They said the district had no plan to redeploy substitutes and central office employees to hundreds of schools with high absentee rates of educators and maintenance staff.

More than 150,000 workers in the city Department of Education who would be subject to the requirement already must submit to weekly testing or show proof of vaccination to work in the system.

