(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is warning passengers that flights at all three major New York City regional airports may be delayed on Monday evening for two hours due to staffing.

The agency said the flow of aircraft around New York City had to be reduced “to maintain safety.”

The FAA website currently shows LaGuardia and Newark Airports as experiencing ground delays while JFK Airport is designated as having a departure delay.

