(Bloomberg) -- New York City will receive up to $256 million to tackle the city’s opioid crisis, Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective fight to combat the opioid crisis -- a scourge on the state,” James said during a briefing at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. “These funds will have an immediate impact on our communities and for individuals on the ground who are struggling with drug addiction.”

The funding is part of the state’s $1.5 billion settlement with manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

The initial payments come from settlements with distributors including AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corporation. Later this year, New York City will receive additional payments from the settlements with Endo Health Solutions Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, Inc.

New York City will receive $88.9 million this year to combat the opioid addiction crisis across all five boroughs, $11.5 million of which is coming this week. The funds must be used for treatment, prevention or education, which could include expanding access to substance abuse counselors and boosting staffing at health centers.

