(Bloomberg) -- New York City, with a public school enrollment of 1.1 million, saw just 35,000 additional students sign up for in-class instruction during its only mid-year opt-in period.

That brings the total signed up for a blend of in-school and remote instruction to about 335,000, or about 30% of those enrolled in the largest public school system in the U.S. Schools were closed down Thursday for at least two weeks after the citywide positive Covid-19 test rate climbed to 3%.

