(Bloomberg) -- New York City is approaching the level of positive Covid-19 tests that would trigger a shutdown of in-class schooling.

The city’s seven-day average of positivity climbed to 2.83%, from 2.68% the previous day, according to data on its website. It was less than 2% at the beginning of the month. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he would shut schools if the seven-day average reaches 3%.

“I’ve been very clear. That’s a standard we set. We’re going to stick to that standard,” de Blasio said Thursday night during an interview on CNN. “And if, God forbid, that happened, then the goal is to get them right back as quickly as possible.”

New York City schools began reopening in September with a blend of remote and in-class education. Most parents opted to keep their kids home. The district’s only mid-year opt-in period for parents wanting to switch their kids to some in-class instruction ends Sunday.

