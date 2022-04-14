(Bloomberg) -- New York City is adding more than 1,000 seats in its gifted and talented public school program, expanding a controversial education program that Mayor Eric Adams pledged to reboot last year during his campaign.

“There will be a gifted and talented program in every school district in New York City,” Adams said during a briefing on Thursday. “We are giving every child in every zip code a chance that has been denied too often.”

Schools chancellor David Banks said the expansion allows for two entry points in elementary school, adding 100 more seats in Kindergarten and 1,000 Third-grade seats. Currently there are 2,400 kindergarten seats for the gifted and talented program.

“Every single kid will have access that is close to home,” Banks said.

Schools will screen all pre-Kindergarten students for gifted behavior based off total academic performance, rather than relying on a single test for the four-year-old students. Applications for both programs will open on May 31st.

The Department of Education will also expand its Third grade pilot program, expanding it to include all districts across the city. The top 10% of Second graders will be invited to apply with preference to students applying to programs in their home district. Grade three programs will grow to grades four and five in subsequent years.

One of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s final acts was to eliminate the city’s gifted and talented program, a key contributor to segregation in the school system. Instead of testing four-year-olds for admission into the program, de Blasio proposed expanding the accelerated learning program and having mixed-level classrooms.

