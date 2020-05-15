(Bloomberg) -- New York City, Long Island and three other New York state regions that failed to meet requirements for reopening by today had their lockdowns extended for at least two more weeks.

Five of 10 regions can begin the first phase of reopening -- Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and North Country, according to an executive order signed Thursday night. Lockdowns for the rest will continue until at least May 28, and may be extended by a future order.

New York, Long Island and Western New York have met just four of the state’s seven metrics, according to the state’s regional monitoring dashboard. The Capital and Mid-Hudson regions have met five. The metrics, based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include certain requirements for hospital-bed capacity, testing and tracing.

