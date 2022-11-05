NYC Marathon Will Be as Hot, International and Inclusive as Ever

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest marathon will be back in full force for the first time in three years on Sunday, with 50,000 participants set to traverse New York City’s five boroughs as thousands of boisterous spectators cheer them on.

The TCS New York City Marathon, which starts on Staten Island and finishes in Central Park, was canceled in 2020 and run at half-capacity last year. The return to full strength marks a milestone in the economic and psychological recovery of New York City, the original US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event will feature the return of thousands of international runners, many of whom were still barred from entering the US at this time last year. Their spending on hotels, restaurants and other activities helps the marathon generate an estimated $427 million in economic impact for the city, according to a 2021 report by Audience Research and Analysis.

New York is working to win back overseas visitors after the pandemic shut down international travel. City officials expect 56.4 million tourists this year -- including 8.9 million from other countries. That’s about 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

“The New York City Marathon is one of the great jewels of our city,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, whose department will handle security and road closures along the 26.2-mile (42-kilometer) course.

The 2022 race will also feature changes designed to make the event more inclusive. Nursing mothers will have access to on-course lactation tents. Non-binary runners stand to win prize money in their own category for the first time. And the course-record bonus for the race’s professional wheelchair division was raised to $50,000, matching the prize for the open division.

“We’ve realized that there are so many barriers when you’re looking to sign up for a marathon,” said Kerin Hempel, interim chief executive officer of New York Road Runners, which organizes the race. The changes are intended to remove some of those hurdles, Hempel said.

If there’s one factor that could put a slight damper on Sunday’s festivities, it’s the weather. Sunday’s high could reach a near-record 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius) in Central Park. And the humidity could be above average as well.

“It is probably not going to be great weather for marathon running,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, and a runner himself. “It is not going to be super hot, but when you run a fall marathon you are hoping for temperatures in the 50s. For spectators it might not be too bad, but the runners might not be too thrilled.”

