(Bloomberg) -- New York will host the city’s famed marathon this November, marking the resumption of one of the most important and high-profile tourist events since the pandemic shut down much of the city over a year ago. The New York City Marathon’s 50,000 runners had made it the largest 26.2-mile race in the world, attracting people from around the globe and more than 1 million spectators. This year, the Nov. 7 marathon will have 33,000 runners, or about two-thirds capacity. Registration opens on June 8.

Bringing back the marathon comes as the city’s Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and Covid cases, hospitals and deaths have plummeted. More than 46% of people in the city have received at least one shot, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The seven-day rate of hospitalization in the city has dropped to 1 per 100,000 residents, according to state data. “All the arrows are pointed in the right direction, so let’s get back to life,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a briefing on Monday. “We need to get the exuberance back, the excitement back.”

Cuomo also said the state would lift its mask mandate, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He also announced the resumption of the Tribeca Film Festival, which will be held at Radio City Music Hall at 100% capacity. The music hall will be open solely for vaccinated individuals and people will not have to wear masks.

“The whole point of the CDC’s change is to show to people there are benefits to being vaccinated,” he said. “If I’m not vaccinated I can’t go? That’s right.”

