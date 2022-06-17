(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams highlighted $6.7 million in funding to provide new and expanded social services for the city’s LGBTQ community, saying the outlay is “a call to action” during Pride Month.

The initiative includes $1.5 million for promoting education of families around acceptance of LGBTQ youth and $3 million for programs to support runaway and homeless young people. Additional funding will go toward programs to battle HIV and legal services for LGBTQ people. The money was included in the record $101.1 billion budget approved by the mayor and city council last week.

“They say that the best ally is one with a closed mouth and a big open checkbook, and I feel like that’s what’s happening today,” said Elisa Crespo, the executive director of NEW Pride Agenda, an LGBTQ advocacy organization. Crespo was one of several LGBTQ activists who spoke at the Friday event held at an LGBTQ center in the Bronx.

The announcement comes as Adams is struggling to establish LGBTQ rights as a priority for his administration. In early June, he faced backlash over appointments of two faith advisers whom four LGBTQ advocacy groups said are opposed to LGBTQ rights. The new funding package marks the most significant step on the issue since he took office in January.

In April, the mayor launched a digital billboard campaign, telling Floridians affected by what critics have termed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill to flock to New York as a safe haven. The law championed by Governor Ron DeSantis restricts classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

“We’re telling people who are having fights across the entire country: Come to New York,” Adams said at the Friday event, stressing that the latest initiatives are the result of community roundtables. “When you sat down as a community and spoke with us: We heard, we listened, we implemented.”

Sean Coleman, the founder of Destination Tomorrow, the Bronx center where the announcement was held, said, “For the first time in many years, we actually feel heard.”

In a Q&A session with reporters following the announcement, Adams waded into a city council controversy over teaching children about the LGBTQ community. He rebuked Republican Council Member Vickie Paladino, who came under fire this week after she called Drag Story Hour NYC, a nonprofit that brings drag storytellers to read children’s books in public schools, “child grooming and sexualization” and threatened to pull funding from schools in her Queens district that host the story hours.

Adams defended the program, emphasizing the importance of education initiatives that he said promote “emotional intelligence” for students and help to decrease hate crimes.

