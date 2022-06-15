(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul in her bid for a full four-year term, less than two weeks before the Democratic primary.

The endorsement from Adams, a prominent Black elected official from Brooklyn, could help boost downstate support among nonwhite voters for Hochul, a native of Buffalo. Hochul took office last August when former Governor Andrew Cuomo suddenly resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Hochul, 63, will face off against U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi of Long Island and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in the June 28 primary. Polls have consistently showed Hochul leading both candidates.

In a television interview Wednesday morning before he formally announced his endorsement, Adams explained the rationale behind his pick.

“New York has witnessed over Covid the tension between the executives in both the city and state,” Adams said, referring to the notoriously bitter relationship between Cuomo and former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

By contrast, Hochul and Adams have enjoyed a much better working relationship, a change both leaders have touted in the months since Adams took office in January.

“When I left Albany, people told me it was not possible to pass even some of the criminal justice reform we were looking for,” said Adams, a former state senator. “She has really assisted in doing so, and we want to continue a partnership.”

Asked why he delayed making the endorsement until such a late date, Adams said he was busy negotiating the city’s budget, dealing with crime and helping the city’s economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: NYC spends to curb rats, ease rent in record $101 billion budget

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.